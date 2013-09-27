LONDON, Sept 27 Two investors in Britain's
biggest estate agency group Countrywide have sold a
combined 94 million pound ($150 million) stake in the company, a
source close to the deal said, cashing in on the country's
buoyant housing sector.
Private equity group Alchemy Partners sold 12.9 million
shares, or a 5.9 percent stake, while an unnamed institutional
investor sold 5 million shares, the source said.
Countrywide has benefited from a pick-up in British house
prices over the past 12 months, aided by government schemes to
lower banks' borrowing costs and help home buyers struggling to
find large deposits for mortgages.
Data on Friday showed that British house prices shot up at
their fastest annual rate in more than three years in September,
though the pace of the market's recovery has raised concerns
about an unsustainable house price boom.
Countrywide's share price has risen by about 50 percent
since its return to the stock market in March. The group owns 46
brands, including Hamptons International, and on Thursday
announced a move into commercial property with the proposed
purchase of Lambert Smith Hampton for 34.1 million pounds.
The stake sales by Alchemy and the unnamed institutional
investor were at 525 pence per share, a 3.6 percent discount to
Thursday's closing market price. By 0905 GMT Countrywide shares
were down 4.2 percent at 521.5 pence.
Countrywide was not immediately available for comment.
The group's other two private equity owners, Oaktree Capital
and Apollo Global, last month sold shares worth
a total of 200 million pounds.