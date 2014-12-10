Dec 10 Coupang, South Korea's largest online
retailer, said it raised $300 million in a funding round led by
BlackRock Private Equity Partners.
The company, whose investors include billionaire investor
Bill Ackman and Greenoaks Capital Management, offers daily deals
on goods ranging from beauty products and electronics to tickets
for travel and cultural events.
Founded in 2010 by Harvard dropout Bom Kim, Coupang said it
planned to use the funds to expand its e-commerce offerings and
engineering and R&D teams in Silicon Valley, Seattle and Seoul.
The company raised $100 million in a financing round led by
Sequoia Capital in May. It did not disclose information about
its revenue or profitability at the time, but said it recorded
more than $1 billion of gross merchandise volume in 2013.
Coupang said on Wednesday it had nearly $500 million in
cash.
The e-commerce industry has grown rapidly in South Korea,
where consumers routinely buy goods ranging from toilet paper to
designer handbags through their computers or smartphones.
But intense competition and resulting costs - from
promotions to hiring big-name local celebrities for advertising
campaigns - have raised questions about long-term profitability.
Coupang's unlisted rival Ticket Monster, owned by Groupon
Inc, has reported losses in the past four years and is
seeking financial investors. WeMakePrice, another privately held
rival, has also reported losses in the past three years.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Vincent Lee in
Seoul; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)