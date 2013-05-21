LONDON May 21 Creditors in a Kazakh bank are
poised to see the first proceeds from a four-year court battle
against its former chairman, a fugitive oligarch accused of
embezzling $6.0 billion.
Lender BTA said on Tuesday the English High Court
had given it permission to sell three of Mukhtar Ablyazov's
luxury UK properties, including a nine-bedroomed mansion in
north London's "billionaire's row" and a 100-hectare (40-acre)
country estate.
The bank's creditors include RBS, Barclays
and Standard Chartered.
"This order is another important step forward in the bank's
effort to recover the billions of dollars in assets which Mr
Ablyazov misappropriated while chairman," said BTA Managing
Director Pavel Prosyankin, who is overseeing asset recovery.
"We can now move to liquidate these assets. The bank will
continue to leverage the English High Court judgements to pursue
assets across the globe."
BTA has brought a series of fraud charges against Ablyazov
and his allies since the bank was nationalised and declared
insolvent in 2009.
The bank, which is controlled by Kazakhstan's powerful
sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, accuses Ablyazov of using
fraudulent loans and shell companies to line his and his
lieutenants' pockets.
Ablyazov, a theoretical physics graduate and former Kazakh
government minister, denies allegations he says are designed to
rob him and eliminate him as an opponent to Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev.
His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Ablyazov fled the oil-rich state after BTA was seized and
declared insolvent, saying his life was in danger. He was
granted political asylum in Britain in 2011.
But he has been debarred from defending himself in the UK
since failing to show up for a contempt of court hearing last
year, at which he was due to be jailed for 22 months. BTA's
lawyers said he was believed to have fled the UK on a coach
bound initially for France.
Ablyazov's former London home, Carlton House, has a 50ft
ballroom, mosaic swimming pool and car lift, and has been valued
by estate agents at about 17 million pounds ($26 million).
Oaklands Park - a vast estate in southeast England he also
owned that once belonged to U.S. computer billionaire Michael
Dell - comes with carp and trout lakes, polo facilities, an
arboretum and a large indoor pool.
These are among hundreds of assets held under a worldwide
court freezing order.
The bank's efforts to start liquidating assets it says
belong to Ablyazov are complicated because many are controlled
via a chain of companies using trusted nominees and holding
companies often registered in offshore jurisdictions.