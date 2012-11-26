CHICAGO Nov 26 A group of grain traders can
proceed with a lawsuit to overturn new price-settlement rules at
CME Group, a circuit court judge in Chicago ruled on
Monday.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Lee Preston denied a motion
from CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, to dismiss the
lawsuit.
The traders, who work in the open-outcry pits of the Chicago
Board of Trade's historic agricultural trading floor, sued CME
in June to halt end-of-day settlement rules that factor in
transactions executed electronically, where most of the volume
takes place.
Prior to the change, CME had a century-old tradition of
settling futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based
on transactions executed in the pits.
Floor traders claim the new rules were killing business in
the pits.