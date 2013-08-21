WASHINGTON Aug 21 A top lawyer for the U.S.
Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the regulator plans to
appeal a ruling by a federal court judge in late July that
overturned a cap on debit card swipe fees.
The debit card swipe fee rule was mandated by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. It calls for limiting the
fees that banks charge merchants when customers use debit cards.
A retailer trade group had challenged the Fed's rule, saying the
cap was set higher than Congress had intended.
Scott Alvarez, the Fed's General Counsel, told a judge in
court on Wednesday that the Fed will seek to keep the rule in
place while it appeals the case.