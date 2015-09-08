(Adds comments from Citi executive)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 8 A former Citigroup foreign
exchange trader claiming unfair dismissal after a currency
rigging scandal told a London court on Tuesday that the
activities for which he was fired were common practice at the
U.S. bank at that time.
Perry Stimpson, who was a forex trader at Citigroup for 25
years, was dismissed last November in the wake of a scandal that
resulted in banks paying billions of dollars in fines. He told
the East London employment tribunal that he wanted to set the
record straight and repair his reputation.
In a filing to the court, Citi said Stimpson was dismissed
for serious breach of contract, alleging he appeared to have
shared confidential client information with traders at other
banks via electronic chatrooms.
Citi said Stimpson also took "steps to deliberately conceal
such disclosures".
Stimpson, who is representing himself, said: "I'm not here
to mud-sling, I'm here to ensure the truth about foreign
exchange at Citigroup is heard once and for all."
Industry sources have said the case could be the first of
many claims by traders fired over allegations of misconduct in
the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
"I'm trying to paint a picture of the bank at the time and
why my actions were normal across the industry and at the
respondent (Citi) ... It shows the information-sharing practices
that I have been criticised for was a common practice," Stimpson
told the packed hearing at the start of a case scheduled to last
four days.
Employment tribunal judge Alison Russell ruled client names
could not be reported from the hearing, but there would be no
reporting restrictions on the naming of Citigroup staff
mentioned during proceedings.
She said Stimpson's case would not be rolled together with
those of three other former Citigroup forex traders scheduled to
be heard in the coming weeks.
A lawyer for Citigroup, Diya Sen Gupta, had told the hearing
it would be "contrary to the interests of justice" if other Citi
staff were named without having had a chance to respond to
allegations.
Stimpson said at the hearing it would be unfair to allow
senior Citi staff to remain anonymous.
"My dismissal has been a very public affair," he said.
"Senior management -- responsible for a lack of controls -- have
been afforded complete anonymity. I would see that as unfair."
CITI FINES
Citigroup has paid $2.3 billion in fines to U.S. and British
authorities, the second highest settlement among seven major
banks fined $10 billion for failing to stop traders from alleged
manipulation of forex trading.
The bank's chief executive Mike Corbat has said the behavior
that resulted in its foreign exchange fines was "an
embarrassment to our firm".
He said in May the bank took action quickly after becoming
aware of violations of its code of conduct and policies and
after internal investigations it had fired nine staff and taken
other disciplinary action.
U.S. and British authorities said dealers shared
confidential information about client orders and coordinated
trades to boost their own profits in online chatrooms with
pseudonyms such as "the players". Regulators said the misconduct
at the banks ran from 2008 until October 2013.
Jerome Kemp, Citi's global head of futures who was involved
in Stimpson's disciplinary process and was a witness for the
bank at the hearing, said four of Stimpson's chatroom
discussions raised particular concern about breaches of client
confidentiality.
Kemp said in his witness statement Stimpson admitted that in
one chatroom he disclosed a client had sold 100 million pounds.
In another chatroom in May 2010, he (Stimpson) discussed sales
orders of clients, Kemp said in his witness statement.
Kemp told the court there were "some gaps" in terms of
Citi's training and compliance procedures, but the bank was
clear on its guidelines on keeping client information
confidential in chatrooms.
Stimpson is expected to testify and bring his own witnesses
on Thursday and Friday.
