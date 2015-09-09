(Adds comment from banker's lawyer, para 6)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 9 Senior Citigroup bankers
put the interests of the U.S. bank ahead of clients, trading on
insider information ahead of a major M&A deal five years ago,
one of its former FX traders told a London court on Wednesday.
Perry Stimpson, a former Citigroup foreign exchange trader
who is claiming unfair dismissal, said the bank was handling a
big M&A deal in 2010 and made millions trading foreign exchange
ahead of it - a practice called "front running" - in direct
contravention of its code of conduct.
Stimpson, who is representing himself at the hearing at an
employment tribunal, said the deal had a foreign currency
element that was handled by Jeff Feig, who was global head of
trading at the time, and Anil Prasad, who was head of foreign
exchange.
Stimpson said Citigroup bought cash and options that pushed
the sterling rate higher in advance of the transaction, which
allowed the bank to net $35 million profit.
Feig declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Prasad's lawyers, Stephenson Harwood, said: "These
allegations are baseless and are emphatically denied." It said
neither it, nor Prasad, would comment further.
Citi lawyer Diya Sen Gupta told the court Stimpson's
allegation into wrongdoing by Feig was investigated "on a
privileged basis," meaning she could not disclose the findings.
Citigroup declined to comment further.
In its submission at the start of the hearing Citigroup said
allegations of misconduct by others made by Stimpson in his
disciplinary proceedings were forwarded to compliance. It said
if misconduct was proven against existing employees then
disciplinary action was taken.
Feig, who was employed by Citigroup in the U.S and still
lives there, resigned in May 2014, and Prasad left the previous
month, both before Stimpson made allegations against them.
Stimpson said he was using the example of Feig and Prasad's
activities to ask the bank's witnesses in court why he was
singled out for breaches of the bank's code when senior staff
were not. He said he told the bank about the misconduct and
other examples at a disciplinary hearing in June 2014.
CENTRAL BANKS
Citi has said Stimpson was dismissed for serious breaches of
contract, alleging he shared confidential client information
with traders at other banks via electronic chatrooms.
Stimpson, a forex trader at Citigroup in London for 25
years, was dismissed last November in the wake of an industry
scandal that resulted in banks paying more than $10 billion in
fines for failing to stop traders manipulating the FX market.
Stimpson said Citigroup staff breached confidentiality
around some clients, especially central banks. "It was the
culture to talk about central bank activity," he said.
Citi has said it had concerns that Stimpson breached client
confidentiality on at least 12 occasions in chatroom
conversations. But Stimpson said discussion of central bank
activity was "endemic" in the industry, and the transcripts of
those 12 conversations show that two central banks were
mentioned 38 times by nine different participants.
He asked Jerome Kemp, Citi's global head of futures who was
involved in Stimpson's disciplinary process, whether the rules
on client confidentiality "could be bent at the direction of
senior management."
Kemp said they could not, and denied there were different
standards for central bank clients.
"I believe every one of our clients has the right to expect
the information they share with us...is protected by
confidentiality. There would be no carve out in respect to a
central bank or any other client," Kemp said.
The hearing will last for at least the rest of this week,
and Stimpson is expected to testify and bring his own witnesses
on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)