BRUSSELS, Sept 8 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck's
deals with smaller rivals to delay cheaper generic
copies of its blockbuster citalopram anti-depressant from
entering the market were anti-competitive, Europe's top court
said on Thursday.
The ruling followed an appeal by Lundbeck and five other
generic drugmakers against a 2013 decision by the European
Commission that their pay-for-delay deals breached EU rules. The
companies were fined a combined 146 million euros ($165.1
million).
The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said in its
ruling that it dismissed the action brought by Lundbeck in its
entirety.
