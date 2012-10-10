* ABI sees 300 mln stg in savings
* Direct Line escapes potential 45 mln stg hit
LONDON Oct 10 British insurers on Wednesday
welcomed a court decision on the timing of a planned increase in
personal injury awards, saying it would save them 300 million
pounds ($480 million).
The Court of Appeal ruling means the increase in court
awards for personal injury will apply only to new claims that
are made after April 1 2013, and not to older claims that are
settled beyond that date.
The increase in awards was recommended last year as part of
an overhaul of Britain's personal injury compensation system
which also banned "no win, no fee" lawyers from paying referral
fees for accident victims' details.
The decision is a boost to Direct Line, as the Royal Bank of
Scotland-owned insurer battles to attract buyers to its
listing on the London stock market.
It had warned it could face a hit of up to 45 million pounds
if the ruling had gone the other way.
"Today's decision by the Court of Appeal means that insurers
will not be forced to pass on about 300 million pounds in
increased costs to the premium paying public," said James
Dalton, assistant director of motor and liability at the
Association of British Insurers.
"We have won a battle against unnecessary costs, but not the
war."
Direct Line, Britain's biggest motor insurer, on Tuesday
narrowed the indicative price of its shares to between 170 pence
and 177.5 pence, in the lower half its initial range.
The share offering looks set to be London's biggest in over
a year, despite investor caution over stiff competition and
increased regulatory scrutiny in the motor insurance industry.