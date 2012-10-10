LONDON Oct 10 British insurers on Wednesday
welcomed a court decision on the timing of a planned increase in
personal injury awards, saying it would save them 300 million
pounds ($479.95 million).
"Today's decision by the Court of Appeal means that insurers
will not be forced to pass on about 300 million pounds in
increased costs to the premium paying public," said James
Dalton, assistant director of motor and liability at the
Association of British Insurers.
"We have won a battle against unnecessary costs, but not the
war."
The ruling means that the increase in awards will apply only
to claims that are made after April 1 2013, but not to older
claims that are settled beyond that date.
Direct Line, the British insurer in the process of listing
its shares on the London stock market, had warned that it might
take a hit of up to 45 million pounds if the decision had gone
the other way.
Direct Line declined to comment.