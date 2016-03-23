* Serious Fraud Office sought around 2.45 mln stg
* Judge says expects Hayes's wife to sell 7-bedroom country
house
* Hayes "vehemently maintains innocence"
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 23 Tom Hayes, a former star trader
serving an 11-year jail sentence for manipulating Libor interest
rates, was on Wednesday ordered to pay 878,806 pounds ($1.25
million) by a judge or face further time in prison.
Judge Jeremy Cooke, who sentenced Hayes in August and has
held him up as an example to errant bankers worldwide, said he
expected Hayes's wife to sell a seven-bedroom house to help pay
the penalty aimed at clawing back proceeds from Hayes's crimes.
The penalty is, however, substantially less than the 2.45
million pounds sought by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
Hayes, a 36-year-old former UBS and Citigroup
derivatives trader, was the first person convicted by a jury for
rigging the London interbank offered rate (Libor), which helps
set rates on about $450 trillion of financial contracts
worldwide.
"... the Serious Fraud Office has tried to take everything
from me - from my liberty to my wedding ring," Hayes said in a
statement from prison.
"I vehemently maintain my innocence," he added. "The
practices for which I have been imprisoned were industry
standard practice and had been for 20 years. I have every
intention of telling the general public the truth about Libor
and will do so at the earliest possible opportunity."
The SFO had sought around 2.45 million pounds that Hayes
earned in bonuses as a yen derivatives trader in Tokyo between
2006 and 2010. The agency argued it was impossible to separate
ill-gotten gains from honest earnings.
Peter Binning, a partner at law firm Corker Binning, said
the order was significant because the SFO case was not based on
evidence of any actual loss to Hayes's trading counterparties
and had simply confiscated a proportion of awarded bonuses.
Judge Cooke, who has overseen the case against Hayes since
2013 and is retiring, said he expected Hayes's wife Sarah Tighe
to sell The Old Rectory, a country house in southern England
that is in her name and valued at about 1.9 million pounds.
Hayes, who can appeal the penalty, might also be asked to
contribute to the costs of the trial, which the prosecution
described as "astronomical". Lawyers told the court they would
try to reach agreement later.
Apart from the property, other recoverable assets listed by
prosecutors have included Tighe's engagement ring and wedding
rings. On Wednesday, the court was told "immediately realisable
assets" included Hayes's car, his bank account and watch.
"It is obvious what the position is," said Cooke. "The house
has to be sold."
($1 = 0.7052 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman and Mark
Potter)