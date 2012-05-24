(Adds Lindt reaction, details)
BRUSSELS May 24 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt &
Spruengli's chocolate rabbits are devoid of any
distinctive character and cannot be registered as a trade mark
in the European Union, the union's top court said on Thursday.
The Luxembourg-based European Union Court of Justice (ECJ)
upheld the decision of the EU trademarks agency OHIM, which
rejected Lindt's application for a trademark of its sitting
bunny shapes wrapped in gold foil with a red ribbon bow tie.
The General Court, the EU's second-highest court had already
said in 2010 that the decision of OHIM was correct, leading to
Lindt's appeal before the ECJ.
"The Court confirms the reasoning of the General Court which
found that Lindt had not proved that distinctive character had
been acquired through use across the EU," the ECJ said in a
statement.
Lindt declined to comment on the ruling beyond saying it had
not yet reviewed the judgment in full.
A spokeswoman said that its bunnies had been protected since
2000 because they carried a Lindt logo.
"We have built the trademark over about 20 years to make it
a very strong brand, and this is the reason we want to protect
it," a spokeswoman for Lindt said.
In March, an Austrian court ruled that family-owned rival
Hauswirth could no longer produce Easter bunnies that look like
those made by Lindt.
Hauswirth declined to comment on Thursday's European court
ruling.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, additional reporting by
Martin de Sá Pinto in Zurich; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)