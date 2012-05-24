(Adds Lindt reaction, details)

BRUSSELS May 24 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli's chocolate rabbits are devoid of any distinctive character and cannot be registered as a trade mark in the European Union, the union's top court said on Thursday.

The Luxembourg-based European Union Court of Justice (ECJ) upheld the decision of the EU trademarks agency OHIM, which rejected Lindt's application for a trademark of its sitting bunny shapes wrapped in gold foil with a red ribbon bow tie.

The General Court, the EU's second-highest court had already said in 2010 that the decision of OHIM was correct, leading to Lindt's appeal before the ECJ.

"The Court confirms the reasoning of the General Court which found that Lindt had not proved that distinctive character had been acquired through use across the EU," the ECJ said in a statement.

Lindt declined to comment on the ruling beyond saying it had not yet reviewed the judgment in full.

A spokeswoman said that its bunnies had been protected since 2000 because they carried a Lindt logo.

"We have built the trademark over about 20 years to make it a very strong brand, and this is the reason we want to protect it," a spokeswoman for Lindt said.

In March, an Austrian court ruled that family-owned rival Hauswirth could no longer produce Easter bunnies that look like those made by Lindt.

Hauswirth declined to comment on Thursday's European court ruling. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, additional reporting by Martin de Sá Pinto in Zurich; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)