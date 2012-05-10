BRUSSELS May 10 France's L'Oreal has
lost its bid to keep a cosmetics trademark on Thursday, with
Europe's highest court ruling it could not use the Botocyl mark
as it would be riding on the coattails of U.S. healthcare group
Allergan's well-known Botox brand name.
The Luxembourg-based European Union Court of Justice (ECJ)
also rejected on the same grounds arguments by L'Oreal's Helena
Rubinstein brand to keep its Botolist trademark.
EU trademarks agency OHIM had approved both Botolist and
L'Oreal's Botocyl trademarks in 2003 but reversed its decisions
five years later following a request by Allergan.
Allergan made $1.6 billion in sales from Botox last year,
mainly as a treatment for facial wrinkles.
L'Oreal and Helena Rubinstein subsequently took their fight
to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest.
Judges backed the OHIM in a December 2010 verdict and the
companies then appealed to the ECJ, the top court.
"The Court confirms the annulment of the community
trademarks 'BOTOLIST' and 'BOTOCYL' because of the existence of
the 'BOTOX' trademarks," the ECJ said in a statement.
"The use of the marks at issue would take unfair advantage
of the reputation of the 'BOTOX' trademarks."
Botox can also be used for migraine headaches, eye muscle
disorders and upper limb spasticity.