LONDON, June 5 Royal Bank of Scotland is
refusing to raise its offer to shareholders still suing the bank
over its 2008 share sale, sources with knowledge of the matter
said, leaving the claimants in a race to raise 3 million pounds
($3.9 million) to proceed with the case.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan told shareholders they face a
take-it-or-leave it offer to settle out of court before the
claimants must inform a judge on Wednesday if they plan to
pursue the case, the sources said.
RBS has offered around 900 million pounds in
settlements so far to avoid a costly and potentially
embarrassing lawsuit alleging it misled investors before its
near collapse in 2008.
On Wednesday, McEwan will find out whether that strategy has
been successful or the trial he sought to avoid will proceed.
RBS and lawyers representing the claimants declined to
comment.
The several thousand claimants still holding out for a trial
are all that remain of the more than 27,000 investors at the
outset of the action, which threatened to be one of the
costliest in British legal history.
The holdouts need around 7 million pounds to fund their
claim, of which they have raised 4 million, sources said.
Judge Robert Hildyard two weeks ago adjourned court
proceedings for the third time to June 7 in the case that turns
on whether RBS and its former bosses misled shareholders about
the state of its finances when it launched the rights issue.
The difference between what many of the shareholders will
accept and what the bank is offering is as little as 20 million
pounds, according to sources with knowledge of the talks.
But McEwan has told the claimants he is not putting any more
money on the table, one of them said.
RBS's thinking is that it has to protect the interests of
current shareholders in the bank by not paying out too much in
settlements.
A deal had been expected. Jonathan Nash, a lawyer for the
claimant group, told London's High Court on Tuesday the majority
of shareholders were willing to accept RBS's offer and there was
a "good prospect" of a final settlement by Wednesday morning.
The bank was bailed out to the tune of around 45.8 billion
pounds just months after its cash call. Shareholders, including
thousands of current and former RBS employees, lost around 80
percent of their investments.
RBS, which remains more than 70 percent state-owned, denies
any wrongdoing and has said its former bosses did not act
illegally.
($1 = 0.7742 pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White; Editing by
Mark Potter)