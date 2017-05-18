* Goodwin faces court over credit crisis era bank failure
* Claimants allege were misled in 2008 RBS rights issue
* Investors "seek justice" and compensation
* Goodwin scheduled to give evidence on June 8-9
By Andrew MacAskill and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, May 18 Fred Goodwin, the former Royal
Bank of Scotland chief executive, is set to become the
first senior banker in Britain to be challenged in court over
his role in the financial crisis.
A civil trial brought by thousands of RBS investors opens on
Monday, alleging the banks' shareholders were misled by Goodwin
and other former executives over the bank's financial health
ahead of a 12 billion pound ($15.5 billion) cash call in 2008.
Goodwin was knighted for transforming a Scottish retail
lender into a global banking force. But he fell from grace after
the bank's failure prompted a 45.8 billion pound government
rescue, and was vilified by the British public for its collapse.
Barring a last-minute out-of-court settlement, he is due to
make his first public appearance in eight years when he takes
the stand at London's High Court on June 8 and 9 in a 14-week
trial. Court documents name Goodwin, other ex-RBS bosses and the
bank as defendants in the case.
RBS, which remains more than 70 percent state-owned, denies
any wrongdoing and said its former bosses did not act illegally.
Goodwin's lawyers declined to comment.
Questioned by a parliamentary committee in 2009, Goodwin
offered a "profound and unqualified apology for all the distress
that has been caused", but said it was too simple to blame him
for RBS's collapse.
Investigations have blamed poor decision making and cultural
deficiencies at the bank, but Goodwin and other executives have
faced no criminal action or other sanctions.
The trial over how fund managers and thousands of employees
and retail investors lost about 80 percent of their investments
in the bank marks a pivotal point in one of the largest and most
complex lawsuits in English legal history.
"I, and many thousands of investors, lost a significant sum
of money through the mismanaged rights issue," Trevor Hemmings,
a multimillionaire businessman, told Reuters in an email.
"We want to and will see justice done with fair
compensation. That is why I have financially backed the case -
for everyone who lost out."
LONG HAUL
The case has confounded some predictions. Lawyers warn it
could take another seven years to legally establish any RBS
liability and quantify any damages after judgments are appealed
if the bank loses the case.
Shareholders representing 87 percent of the original 4
billion pound damages claim, including large fund managers, have
baulked at the litigation costs and settled their case after RBS
offered an 800 million pound settlement.
The remaining 8,000-odd claimants, including former and
current RBS employees, represent a rump of a shareholder group
which has been beset by internal wrangles, changing legal teams
and questions over its funding and management structure.
Lawyers involved in the case say Goodwin's costs will be
covered by RBS's directors and officers liability insurance, so
he will not be out of pocket whatever happens in the case. And
because it is a civil case, the defendants would not face jail.
But Chris Roebuck, a visiting professor at London's Cass
Business School, said some shareholders wanted to see Goodwin in
court.
"Society wants to hold someone to account. They still resent
the fact no senior bankers went to jail for what happened during
the financial crisis," he said.
Since leaving the bank, Goodwin has struggled to find work
and spends time playing golf and repairing vintage cars,
according to friends. Vigilantes smashed the windows of his
Edinburgh house in 2009 and damaged his Mercedes.
But those hoping for a detailed account from Goodwin of the
events of nine years ago might be disappointed.
"All the senior staff, including Goodwin, have tried to be
as bland as possible," said one lawyer in the case who has read
Goodwin's witness statement.
For RBS, the failure to secure a settlement with all
shareholders means it will be forced to revisit the darkest
period in its recent history.
"It will take the organisation back to 2008," RBS Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said last week. "One of the reasons I was
keen to get it resolved ... was so the bank could move forward
again."
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Alexander
Smith and Rachel Armstrong)