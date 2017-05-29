LONDON May 29 A group representing Royal Bank
of Scotland investors has accepted an out-of-court deal
to settle a lawsuit that was set to call disgraced former CEO
Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion)
cash call in 2008.
Organisers of the RBoS Shareholder Action Group, that had
vowed to see the bank and its former bosses in court, have told
their members they will accept last week's revised, out-of-court
offer after days of intense talks delayed a long-awaited trial.
"Having carefully considered the merits of the current offer
... we have decided to accept the offer of 82 pence per share on
behalf of our membership," the action group said in a letter
dated May 27 that was published on Monday.
"This is a decision which is fully supported by our legal
advisers," it added, acknowledging that some of its claimants,
who had been holding out for more, might be surprised.
The settlement is worth around 200 million pounds ($257
million) in total.
A formal announcement on behalf of the group, which
includes around 9,000 retail and 20 institutional investors and
has been beset by internal wrangles, changing legal teams and
questions over its funding and management structure, is expected
later on Monday or Tuesday.
RBS declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7786 pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White; Editing by
Mark Potter)