LONDON May 31 Royal Bank of Scotland Group is in fresh talks with the last remaining claimants in a lawsuit over its 2008 fundraising, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The discussions centre on whether RBS would be willing to raise its offer by another 20 pence per share, the sources said, on top of the 82 pence per share settlement already on the table.

A third source said RBS has not yet raised its offer to the investors.

A spokeswoman for RBS declined to comment.

RBS last week agreed terms with organisers of the RBoS Shareholder Action Group on a settlement over the case, in which the investors allege the bank misled them over its financial health at the time of its bailout in 2008.

That left only a die-hard faction of investors pursuing the case.