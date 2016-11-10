By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 10 Rubik's Cube, a multicoloured
three-dimensional puzzle, lost a trademark battle on Thursday
after Europe's top court said its shape was not sufficient to
grant it protection against copycats.
The toy, invented in 1974 by Hungarian Erno Rubik, is
popular among young and old, with more than 350 million cubes
sold worldwide.
British company Seven Towers, which manages Rubik's Cube
intellectual property rights, registered its shape as a
three-dimensional EU trademark with the European Union
Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 1999.
But German toy maker Simba Toys challenged the trademark
protection in 2006, saying that the cube's rotating capability
should be protected by a patent and not a trademark.
Patents allow inventors to block rivals from making
commercial use of their inventions without their approval for a
certain period of time while trademarks give intellectual
property owners' an exclusive and perpetual right to their
designs, logos, phrases or words as long as they use them.
The German company took its case to the Luxembourg-based
European Union Court of Justice (ECJ) after EUIPO and a lower EU
court dismissed its lawsuit.
ECJ judges agreed with Simba Toys' arguments.
"In examining whether registration ought to be refused on
the ground that shape involved a technical solution, EUIPO and
the General Court should also have taken into account
non-visible functional elements represented by that shape, such
as its rotating capability," they said.
EUIPO will now have to issue a new decision based on the ECJ
judgment.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Jane Merriman)