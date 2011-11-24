* National courts can't force ISPs to block downloads
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 Internet service
providers cannot be forced to block their users from downloading
songs illegally, as such an order would breach EU rules,
Europe's highest court said on Thursday in a ruling welcomed by
a consumer group.
The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ) issued its
verdict in a case involving Belgian music royalty collecting
society SABAM and Belgian telecom operator Belgacom
unit Scarlet.
SABAM asked a Belgian court to order Scarlet to install a
device to prevent its users from downloading copyrighted works.
The court ruled in SABAM's favour and order Scarlet to install
such a device. However, Scarlet then challenged the ruling,
prompting the Belgian court to seek advice from the ECJ.
"EU law precludes the imposition of an injunction by a
national court which requires an internet service provider to
install a filtering system with a view to preventing the illegal
downloading of files," the ECJ said.
"The filtering system would also be liable to infringe the
fundamental rights of its (Scarlet's) customers, namely their
right to protection of their personal data and their right to
receive or impart information," the Luxembourg court said.
European consumer organisation BEUC said the ruling should
get authorities and companies thinking about a fairer way to
provide easily accessible legal digital content for consumers.
"The online marketplace has proven fertile ground, consumers
spend billions of euro each year," said Monique Goyens, BEUC's
director-general. "Trying to criminalise individual consumers
for file-sharing is just singing into the wind."
One lawyer said the verdict clarified who is liable for
what.
"It's a good ruling, it confirms basic principles about the
allocation of responsibilities between ISPs and the ISP's users
and ensures that ISPs will not be burdened by monitoring
obligations," said Thomas Graf, a partner at law firm Cleary
Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.
Collecting societies collect royalty payments on behalf of
authors, singers and performers. There are 24 such national
organisations across the 27-country European Union.
