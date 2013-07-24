By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 24 A U.S. federal court judge
has upheld a new rule that would force manufacturers to disclose
whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from the
Democratic Republic of Congo, a country known for human rights
abuses.
The decision by Judge Robert Wilkins of the U.S. District
Court for the District of Columbia marks a rare victory for the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which has suffered a losing
streak in recent years over legal challenges to its rules.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, and
the National Association of Manufacturers had challenged the
conflict minerals rule, saying it was too costly and violated
companies' First Amendment free speech rights.
But in his order issued late Tuesday afternoon, Wilkins
rejected both of those arguments.
"Finding no problems with the SEC's rulemaking and
disagreeing that the conflict minerals disclosure scheme
transgresses the First Amendment, the court concludes that
plaintiffs' claims lack merit," wrote Wilkins, who was appointed
by President Barack Obama and was recently nominated for the
U.S. appeals court in Washington.
"We are pleased the court found that the Commission acted
reasonably in drafting this Congressionally-mandated rule and
conducted its economic analysis in an appropriate manner," said
SEC spokesman Kevin Callahan.
In a joint statement released by the U.S. Chamber, the trade
groups said they were still reviewing the court's decision.
"We continue to believe this rule, while well intentioned,
is unsupported by the agency's own record," they said.
The SEC's conflict minerals rule is one of the more obscure
provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
Championed by human rights groups, it requires publicly
traded manufacturers to disclose whether any tantalum, tin, gold
or tungsten in their products may have originated from the
conflict-ridden Democratic Republic of Congo.
But critics say it will be nearly impossible to track
minuscule amounts of such minerals and will also unfairly
tarnish companies' reputations.
Companies had tried to convince the SEC to exempt them from
having to comply with the disclosures if the products only
contained a "de minimis" amount of the minerals.
The SEC countered that it was bound by a mandate from
Congress to adopt the rule without exceptions.
Wilkins agreed with the SEC's position.
"The SEC rightly maintains that its role was not to
'second-guess' Congress's judgment as to the benefits of
disclosure, but to, instead, promulgate a rule that would
promote the benefits Congress identified and that would hew
closely to that congressional command," he said.
The ruling by Wilkins in the SEC's favor comes just a few
weeks after the agency lost another legal battle over a
companion humanitarian Dodd-Frank rule that the Chamber and
others had also challenged.
In early July, a different federal district judge tossed out
the SEC's "extractive resources" rule requiring oil, gas and
mining companies to disclose payments to foreign governments.
Both the lawsuits challenging the conflict minerals and
extractive resources rules made similar arguments, saying the
SEC had failed to weigh the costs and that the rules trampled on
free speech rights.
In the extractive resources ruling, the judge ruled that the
SEC did not properly interpret the law and failed to consider
industry requests for relief.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)