WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. regulators and a Chinese
unit of Deloitte have resolved a more than
two-year-old legal dispute over gaining access to audit work
papers in connection with a fraud investigation into Longtop
Financial Technologies.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu CPA Ltd filed a joint motion to have the case dismissed
on Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,
with the SEC telling the court that Chinese regulators have
since turned over many of the documents being sought.
The resolution of the case comes roughly a week after an SEC
administrative law judge sided with the agency in a different
case against the "Big Four" accounting firms over a similar
dispute. The judge suspended the Big Four's Chinese units from
practicing in the United States for failing to turn over audit
documents.