By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 14
WASHINGTON, March 14 A federal judge ruled on
Thursday that U.S. securities regulators do not need to publicly
release records of their oversight of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, a brokerage industry self-policing body.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell was a blow
to the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, a group of
lawyers that represent investors in securities arbitration
cases.
The bar association had sued the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission after the agency denied a February 2010
request under the Freedom of Information Act to produce certain
FINRA-related records.
FINRA, which is overseen by the SEC, conducts routine
inspections of brokerages, brings enforcement actions against
violators and administers arbitrations to resolve disputes
between brokerages and investors.
The SEC, in turn, routinely examines FINRA to ensure
compliance with rules and regulations.
The bar association's request had sought documents related
to the SEC's inspections of FINRA's arbitration program,
particularly how arbitrators are selected and replaced.
The SEC office that handles requests under the disclosure
law said it had located 65 boxes of materials, but they were
exempt from the law because the records pertain to the
regulation of financial institutions.
The association then appealed the SEC's decision. After
losing the appeal, it filed suit.
But the judge said the exemption invoked by the SEC as a
justification for withholding the records was valid.
"All the records relating to the SEC's examination reports -
including reports related to the administrative function of
FINRA - are exempt from disclosure under FOIA," the judge wrote.
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)