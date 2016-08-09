(Adds details, context)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court upheld the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges on Tuesday, dealing a blow to former radio host Raymond Lucia who argued that the agency's administrative law judges were unconstitutionally appointed.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit gives legal cover to the SEC, which in recent years has come under attack by defendants who have questioned the fairness of its in-house trials.

To date, a total of five appeals courts have weighed in on various legal challenges to the SEC's administrative courts.

However, none until Tuesday had directly addressed the question of whether the judges are constitutionally appointed, with those other courts ruling instead that constitutional challenges were not ripe for review until the proceedings had ended.

Administrative law judges are independent from the government agencies where they work. Their employing agency can seek their removal, but such a move must also be reviewed by the Merit Systems Protection Board. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)