WASHINGTON Feb 4 Life Partners Holdings
Inc and its executives were cleared by a jury late
Monday on eight of 12 civil securities violations, including
some fraud charges, dealing U.S. regulators another mixed ruling
as they step up efforts to take cases to trial.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had sought to
prove that the Texas-based company, which deals in the secondary
market for life insurance, known as "life settlements,"
intentionally misled investors over nearly four years about core
aspects of its business and that its two top executives engaged
in insider trading.
The jury found that the company, its chief executive officer
and its general counsel committed fraud when they filed
misleading statements about Life Partners' revenue recognition
policies in two months in 2007.
It also sided with the SEC on less severe charges involving
bookkeeping, reporting and certification by the CEO on the
company's financial statements.
But the jury dismissed the SEC's more sweeping allegations
of fraud in connection with data the company published about its
life insurance investment products, and also determined the
executives did not illegally trade on inside information.
Both sides were quick to declare victory on Tuesday.
The SEC's enforcement director, Andrew Ceresney, said the
agency was "pleased" with a verdict finding "Life Partners and
its executives liable for knowingly or recklessly defrauding
shareholders."
The company, in a press release, said it had been largely
exonerated.
Life Partners' attorney, Elizabeth Yingling, is seeking to
have the charges in which the jury sided with the SEC tossed out
by the court, because she said that the SEC had told the judge
before the trial it did not intend to pursue those claims.
Each side now has several days to submit briefs before the
judge will make a decision.
"We are extremely pleased that the jury has exonerated our
company, our business practices and the life settlement asset
class itself," Life Partners CEO Brian Pardo said in a
statement.
The verdict comes after SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a former
federal prosecutor, recently pledged that her trial unit will
stand ready to take more cases to trial as part of a get-tough
enforcement stance.
The SEC's loss on eight of the 12 claims against Life
Partners demonstrates how difficult it may be for the agency to
achieve clear-cut victories in complex securities fraud cases.
The Life Partners case has garnered national attention, in
part because of the novel investment products at the heart of
the dispute between the government and the company.
Life Partners brokers deals in which the holder of a life
insurance policy sells the policy to an investor in exchange for
a lump sum. The investor then assumes the responsibility for the
premium payments and collects the payout on the policy once the
insured individual dies.
The SEC's lawsuit, filed in 2012 and amended last year,
alleged the company and its executives artificially inflated
revenues and profit margins by misleading investors about the
life expectancy estimates of the insurance policy holders.
The complaint also alleged that Pardo and general counsel
Scott Peden sold Life Partners stock based on material, inside
information about the company's use of "materially short" life
expectancy estimates.
Shares of Life Partners were up 16.2 percent at $2.97 in
late trading on Tuesday, after earlier rising to $3.19, which
was the highest level since late June.
The case was the second time the SEC has tried to take
enforcement action against Life Partners.
In 1996 the SEC was thwarted after the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia ruled that fractional interests in
"viatical settlements" were not considered securities.
