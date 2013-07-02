WASHINGTON, July 2 In a blow to U.S. securities regulators and human rights groups, a U.S. district court judge on Tuesday tossed out a new rule that required oil, gas and mining companies to disclose the payments they make to foreign governments.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's extractive resources rule was an obscure requirement added to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

Trade groups including the American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce had alleged that the rule was too costly and that the SEC had failed to consider tailored exemptions to reduce regulatory burdens and protect U.S. business interests.

In an order on Tuesday, Judge John Bates for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the SEC had "misread the statute to mandate public disclosure" of the reports companies must file, and called its decision to deny any exemption "arbitrary and capricious."

