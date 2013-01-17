BRUSSELS Jan 17 Spain's decision to impose
lower value-added tax rates on certain medical products below
the level permitted under EU laws more than two years ago is
illegal, Europe's highest court said on Thursday.
Spain found itself in the dock after the European Commission
said the reduced VAT rates breached EU rules. The
Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice agreed with the EU
executive in a ruling on Thursday.
"By applying reduced rates of VAT beyond what is authorised
under the VAT Directive, Spain has failed to fulfil its
obligations under EU law," judges wrote in their judgment.
The court said Spain could not set lower taxes for medical
substances, which are normally used in making medicines, or for
medical products used to treat illnesses.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)