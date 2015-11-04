By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 4 The top U.S. commodities
regulator warned traders on Wednesday that he will aggressively
pursue cases of market manipulation, a day after federal
prosecutors won a landmark victory over the banned practice
known as "spoofing."
"If they're entering a lot of orders without the intention
to consummate, then they should go talk to their lawyers,"
Timothy Massad, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry
conference in Chicago.
The advice from Massad highlighted the significance of the
conviction of high-frequency trader Michael Coscia in the first
U.S. prosecution under a new "anti-spoofing" law.
Lawyers and analysts say the verdict clarifies the
definition of spoofing, in which traders place orders without
intending to execute them to create the illusion of market
demand. As a result, they expect the government to be more
aggressive in pursuing cases against traders.
A jury in Chicago on Tuesday took about an hour to find
Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, guilty
of six counts of commodities fraud and six counts of spoofing
after a seven-day trial.
He was accused of entering large orders that he never
intended to execute into futures markets in 2011. He canceled
most of the large orders and made money executing smaller
trades, prosecutors said.
Massad declined to say whether he believed Coscia should be
sent to jail.
Each count of commodities fraud carries a maximum sentence
of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Each count of
spoofing carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a
$1 million fine.
Coscia's prosecution was the first under an anti-spoofing
provision that was added to the Commodity Exchange Act by the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
"We've been very aggressive in going after situations that
we feel are violations of the law and implementing our new
authority," Massad said. "We will continue to do that."
Coscia spoofed markets run by exchange operators CME Group
Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
Jeff Sprecher, chief executive of ICE, declined to comment
on the case. CME Chief Executive Phupinder Gill said he did not
know the specifics of the case.
"Spoofing is against the rules at the CME," Gill said.
Coscia's case is U.S. v. Coscia, 14-cr-00551, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois.
