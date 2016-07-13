(Adds quotes from judge, lawyers and Coscia, bylines)
By Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 13 A U.S. judge sentenced futures
trader Michael Coscia to three years in prison on Wednesday, a
lighter punishment than prosecutors had sought for the first
person criminally convicted of the manipulative trading practice
of spoofing.
Coscia also was sentenced to two years of supervised release
from jail, in a case that was closely watched by traders who
want to avoid similar charges and market regulators.
Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell
futures contracts with the intent to cancel them before
execution. By creating an illusion of demand, spoofers can
influence prices to benefit their market positions.
Prosecutors had asked U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber to lock
up Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, for
as long as seven years and three months after he was convicted
last year of spoofing and commodities fraud.
Leinenweber told a packed courtroom in Chicago that Coscia's
typical earnings of about $150,000 per month tripled while he
was spoofing markets in 2011.
"It's hard to see why he was doing that other than greed,"
the judge said.
Coscia, who had denied wrongdoing during his trial, said in
short prepared remarks at the sentencing: "I stand here
convicted and shamed because of my actions."
Stephen Senderowitz, one of Coscia's attorneys, said he
would appeal the conviction, partly because the government did
not sufficiently show that other traders lost money as a result
Coscia's actions.
The trader embraced more than a dozen family members and
friends after the sentencing. He must report to prison by Sept.
30.
Prosecutors and regulators hope Coscia's prison term will
discourage other traders from trying to spoof markets. His
prosecution was the first under an anti-spoofing provision of
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
Coscia was accused of using computer algorithms to quickly
place large orders that he never intended to execute into
markets run by CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange
.
"Initially, there was skepticism that the government could
pull this off. I don't think that skepticism is around anymore,"
said Renato Mariotti, a former assistant U.S. attorney who
prosecuted Coscia last year.
Mariotti, now a partner at the law firm Thompson Coburn,
added that more spoofing indictments were likely soon.
Last year, the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission also brought criminal and civil
spoofing charges against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader
accused of market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010
"flash crash" in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly
plunged more than 1,000 points. Sarao has denied the
allegations.
Coscia's case is U.S. v. Coscia, 14-cr-00551, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek; Editing by
Richard Chang)