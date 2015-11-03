(Adds details on verdict, lawyers decline to comment)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 3 A U.S. jury on Tuesday found
high-frequency trader Michael Coscia guilty of commodities fraud
and "spoofing" in the U.S. government's first criminal
prosecution of the banned trading practice.
Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading,
was accused of entering large orders into futures markets in
2011 that he never intended to execute. His goal, prosecutors
said, was to lure other traders to markets by creating an
illusion of demand so that he could make money on smaller
trades, a practice known as "spoofing."
Karen Seymour, a lawyer for Coscia, declined to comment
after the verdict. Coscia, who took the stand in his own
defense, denied wrongdoing.
Prosecutors also declined to comment immediately.
The jury convicted Coscia on six charges of commodities
fraud and six charges of spoofing, all of the charges he had
faced, after deliberating for less than two hours.
Coscia's prosecution was the first under an anti-spoofing
provision that was added to the Commodity Exchange Act by the
2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
In April, the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission brought criminal and civil spoofing
charges against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader accused of
market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 "flash
crash." Sarao has denied the allegations.
Coscia's case is U.S. v. Coscia, 14-cr-00551, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio and
Cynthia Osterman)