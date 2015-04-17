LONDON, April 17 A former UK broker on Friday
pleaded not guilty in a London court to a criminal charge he
conspired to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates.
Noel Cryan, a former employee at UK brokerage Tullett Prebon
, is charged with conspiracy to defraud between February
and December 2009 and is the first former Tullett employee to
face sanction in a sprawling global investigation.
Former staffers at rival brokerages have already been
charged by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO). Interdealer
brokers are designed to match buyers and sellers of bonds,
currencies and swaps without bias.
Cryan, whose trial alongside other brokers is scheduled for
September, brings to 21 the number of people charged by U.S. and
UK prosecutors as part of an inquiry into alleged fixing of
Libor (London interbank offered rate), used to price hundreds of
trillions of dollars of financial products and loans worldwide.
The first high-profile trial of an individuals charged with
Libor rigging offences is due to begin in London on May 11.
Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup
trader, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to
defraud, an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)