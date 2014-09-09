By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Sept 9
LONDON, Sept 9 The British subsidiary of French
train and turbine maker Alstom paid around $8.5
million in bribes over a six-year period to win transport
contracts in India, Poland and Tunisia, Britain's leading fraud
prosecutor alleged on Tuesday.
Alstom Network UK, which was charged with six offences of
corruption and conspiracy to corrupt in July, allegedly paid
bribes to win train infrastructure orders for the Delhi Metro
and tram and infrastructure deals in Warsaw and Tunis between
2000 and 2006.
The case comes at a tricky time for the French parent, which
has agreed a $16.9 billion sale of most of its power business to
U.S. conglomerate General Electric in a deal that gives
the French government an option to become a shareholder.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which has been
investigating Alstom for five years as part of an international
criminal inquiry into alleged corruption, said in legal filings
published after the first London court hearing on Tuesday that
the Alstom unit disguised corrupt payments as consultancy
agreements.
These agreements were struck by Alstom Network UK, certain
directors and others with Indo European Ventures Pte Ltd and
Global King Technology Ltd in India, Sagax Engineering Limited
and Kavan BV in Poland and Construction et Gestion NEVCO in
Tunisia, the SFO alleged in the document.
Parent Alstom stressed that the charges related to past
misconduct.
"The company has been in communication with the SFO and
seeks no more than a fair and appropriate resolution of the
allegations made," a spokeswoman said.
If convicted, Alstom Network UK faces fines or a ban from
competing for public contracts in the European Union. Its next
court hearing at the higher Southwark Crown Court is scheduled
for Oct. 6.
The British investigation was spawned by information from
the Swiss Attorney General, which ordered Alstom to pay 38.5
million Swiss francs ($41 million dollars) for corporate
negligence in 2011 because it had failed to stop bribery.
Three executives of Alstom's U.S. unit in Connecticut have
since pleaded guilty and admitted paying bribes on behalf of the
company. Four years ago, the SFO arrested three UK board members
over allegations of bribery, money laundering and false
accounting.
Siemens, Alstom's German rival, paid about $1.6
billion in 2008 to settle U.S. and German allegations it used
bribes for years to win contracts.
($1 = 0.7742 euro; $1 = 0.9343 Swiss franc)
(Additional reporting by Natalie Huet in Paris; Editing by
Pravin Char)