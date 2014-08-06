LONDON Aug 6 Two former Investec
traders on Wednesday lost a three-year, 6 million pound ($10
million) battle over disputed bonuses in a case described by a
London High Court judge as "fanciful" and "wholly incredible".
The latest bank bonus battle comes as governments and
regulators attempt to rein in lofty levels of compensation
blamed for creating a culture of excessive risk in an industry
that sowed the seeds of the 2007-08 financial crisis.
Andrew Brogden and Robert Reid, the former head and deputy
head of the bank's structured equity derivatives desk, alleged
Investec failed to honour an unwritten bonus agreement for
2010/2011 after they agreed to join the bank in 2007.
Investec dismissed suggestions it had orally agreed to pay
bonuses according to an "economic value added" formula, which
ignored actual profit and loss and referred instead to
theoretical savings made by the bank, calculated by reference to
rates in the bond market.
"I regard their claim that an oral agreement was made to use
the 'institutional market rate' in calculating their bonuses as
wholly incredible," Judge George Leggatt said, dismissing all
the claims against the bank.
He noted that both men struck him as decent and highly
talented individuals, who genuinely believed they had developed
a retail structured product business which generated economic
value for the bank to which they were entitled to a share.
But he said the court could only judge what was fair in
terms of contract.
Brogden and Reid, who had claimed more than 6 million pounds
in bonuses despite their business having made losses, were
ordered to pay Investec's costs of more than 1.5 million pounds.
"This was a baseless claim, and an unwarranted attack on our
institution, our culture and values," said David Van Der Walt,
the chief executive of Investec in London.
"It is unfortunate that these claims were ever issued, but
we move on from here vindicated in our approach."
The bank said it paid bonuses of 150,000 pounds to Brogden
and 100,000 pounds to Reid in June 2011, which the two men
accepted. Both men left the bank a month later and launched
their case shortly afterwards, an Investec spokesman said.
Lawyers have said that a legal victory scored in 2012 by
more than 100 London-based bankers against Commerzbank
, after Germany's second-largest lender slashed their
bonuses in the wake of huge investment bank losses, could spur
other aggrieved staff to sue firms in payout disputes.
But Judge Leggatt said on Wednesday that although he did not
think Brogden and Reid's evidence was invented or dishonest, he
had been persuaded that no oral accord had been made during
their pre-contractural discussions with Van Der Walt.
"Not only did they seem to me to be sincere and
straightforward individuals, but the account they gave does not
have the hallmarks of deliberate concoction. It much more likely
has its origin in something actually said, however great the
distortion in the claimants' recollections," he said.
Lawyers for Brogden and Reid were not immediately available
for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.5939 British pound)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Crispian Balmer)