LONDON, July 16 Sergei Pugachev, a Russian
tycoon once dubbed "the cashier to the Kremlin", has been served
with a UK Court order freezing $2.0 billion of his assets in a
case linked to the insolvency of Russian bank Mezhprombank.
The order applies world wide and Pugachev has until Friday
afternoon to disclose his assets, according to law firm Hogan
Lovells, which is representing the Russian Deposit Insurance
Agency (DIA).
A London High Court judge on Wednesday confirmed the order
had been served, the law firm said.
The DIA, which was appointed as liquidator to Mezhprombank at
the end of 2010, said it believes Pugachev - once seen as close
to Russian President Vladimir Putin - owned or controlled the
bank and should therefore be held liable for its insolvency.
The DIA, which plans to pursue Pugachev in London as well as
Russia, alleges that he extracted money from the bank for his
benefit when it was already insolvent, transferring millions of
dollars into a private bank account in Switzerland.
It was not immediately possible to reach Pugachev in London
or to contact his Russian lawyer or spokesman.
The DIA said Pugachev fled Russia in early 2011 after the
bank collapsed and criminal investigations began into its
collapse.
"These matters will form the subject of proceedings that the
DIA is commencing in England, where Mr Pugachev is now
resident," it said in an emailed statement.
