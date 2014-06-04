(Adds quote from SFO, further details)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 4 Two men who tricked hundreds of
British investors into buying inflated or worthless shares in a
70 million-pound ($120 million) "boiler-room" scam were
convicted in a London court on Wednesday.
After a three month trial, a jury found Jeffrey
Revell-Reade, a 49-year-old Australian, and 58-year-old Anthony
May guilty of conspiracy to defraud in connection with the
Madrid-based scam that duped at least 1,000 investors.
Boiler room scams are typically unregulated overseas-based
telephone sales operations, often run from cramped conditions,
that tend to target elderly or vulnerable victims and bully them
into buying fake or overvalued stock with high-pressure sales
tactics.
The convictions, that come after a seven-year investigation,
are a coup for Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the
independent government department which has been struggling to
persuade critics of its fraud-busting capabilities despite a
budget set at a fraction of some British police forces' funds.
Six people have already been jailed for up to seven years as
a result of the investigation, code-named Operation Steamroller,
while a 62-year-old woman was handed a suspended jail sentence.
Reporting restrictions on these convictions were lifted on
Wednesday.
But the latest verdicts include the so-called "controlling
mind" of the operation, rather than just the sales team - a key
but often elusive target for prosecutors.
Revell-Reade and May, who lived in Switzerland before moving
to Spain, will be sentenced on Friday.
The hustle targeted British-based investors, including
professionals, with some losing their entire life savings. One
'invested' $1.2 million.
Revell-Reade set up the scheme, under which sales teams in
Madrid sold shares in U.S.-listed companies on a fraudulent
basis. Investors bought "restricted" shares, which they were
unable to sell for 12 months. These turned out to be worthless
and in shell companies or firms which were not operating.
The UK Financial Conduct Authority warned consumers in 2013
about restricted stocks that, while not always part of a scam,
are often difficult or expensive to trade.
Revell-Reade took a 35 percent cut of profits, buying
property in London, Austria, Spain and Australia, chartered
private flights and yachts, bought fine wines, flash cars and
two paintings by Rolf Harris, the artist and entertainer who is
currently on trial in Britain on indecent assault charges.
The two paintings by Harris, also an Australian, were named
"Blue Landscape" and "Aboriginal Man" and were worth almost
73,000 pounds ($122,000), prosecutors said.
"This case illustrates that key attributes required in an
SFO investigation are determination and persistence, qualities
necessary to follow the complex money flows and elaborate
company structures in numerous jurisdictions," said the head of
the SFO, David Green. The SFO said it had worked closely with
London police and authorities in Hong Kong, the United States
and New Zealand.
