BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 14 The founder of one of London's oldest hedge funds, whose $600 million Weavering business collapsed in 2009, formally pleaded not guilty to all 16 fraud-related charges in his trial at a London court on Tuesday.
Magnus Peterson, a Swedish-born hedge fund manager, faces allegations of fraudulent trading, fraud by misrepresentation, forgery, abuse of position, false representation, furnishing false information and obtaining a money transfer by deception between 2003 and 2009.
The high-profile trial began on Monday and is expected to last 12 weeks. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman)
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.