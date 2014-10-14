(Adds details)
By Kirstin Ridley and Nishant Kumar
LONDON Oct 14 Magnus Peterson, the founder of
the $600 million Weavering hedge fund that collapsed in the wake
of the credit crisis in 2009, pleaded not guilty to 16
fraud-related charges at his London trial on Tuesday.
The Swedish-born financier, who sat with his legal team as a
jury was selected and the prosecution opened its case, is
accused of offences ranging from fraud by misrepresentation and
forgery to fraud by abuse of position and fraudulent trading
between 2003 and 2009.
The high-profile trial, due to last 10 to 12 weeks, comes at
a time of renewed scrutiny of Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO), with fresh questions asked this week in parliament about
its competency and fitness for purpose.
The SFO dropped its investigation into Weavering in 2011 due
to a lack of evidence, but re-opened it under the new leadership
of David Green, who has vowed to focus on top-drawer fraud and
instil fresh confidence in the agency's fraud-busting abilities.
On the second day of Peterson's trial, the SFO's leading
counsel Amanda Pinto alleged he deceived not only investors, but
his family, who were business directors, auditors Ernst & Young
in Dublin, Swedish investment consultants Wassum AB, brokers ADM
Investor Services, investment manager Corazon Capital and others
in the run-up to Weavering's collapse.
WEAVING THE WEAVERING WEB
Peterson marketed his flagship Weavering Macro Fixed Income
fund, a Cayman Islands-incorporated and Dublin-listed group, as
a low-risk, liquid investment opportunity that invested in
financial instruments traded on an exchange.
However, when the fund started to underperform, Pinto
alleged Peterson "had a light bulb moment" and bolstered its
stated -- rather than actual -- performance using private,
over-the-counter trades with another fund he owned and
controlled, Weavering Capital Fund (WCF) in the British Virgin
Islands.
The SFO alleges the Macro fund failed because its net asset
value had been artificially inflated by deals such as interest
rate swaps and options on forward rate agreements, which should
have led to premium payments, with unsuitable counterparty WCF.
Pinto alleged WCF was "purely his (Peterson's) baby". It had
no auditors, no accountants, no administrators and no
independent directors -- just Peterson's Swedish-based step
father and brother. The paperwork to support the trades was
incomplete and inconsistent, she said.
These "IOUs" served nevertheless to bolster the Macro fund's
books, showed improving value and in turn attracted fresh
investment and investors.
"Over a period of years, WCF never paid a penny in cash,"
Pinto said. "In effect, WCF wrote the Macro fund bigger and
bigger IOUs so the Macro fund looked as if it were doing better
and better."
When the credit crisis hit and investors wanted to withdraw
their funds, Peterson first attempted to ride it out by using
fresh investments to pay redemptions. But in the end, WCF had
nowhere near enough assets to cover its liabilities.
Pinto alleged Peterson, however, did make money. His
Weavering Capital UK group collected two percent of the net
asset value of the Macro fund and also collected a 20 percent
performance fee. Over the period, she alleged, he collected well
over 7 million pounds ($11 million).
($1 = 0.6276 British pound)
