LONDON May 15 Coutts, the private banking arm of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed a new head of Products and Services for Asia to drive development of its investment business from Hong Kong.

Coutts will announce on Tuesday in a statement seen by Reuters that Kenneth Sue, a former head of wealth management sales for Asia at rival HSBC, joins the firm with immediate effect and will be based in Hong Kong.

The firm operates mainly as an investment manager in Asia, unlike in its home UK home market where it is best known as a private bank that has counted Queen Elizabeth, pop stars, aristocrats and lottery winners among its clients.

Recently it has sought to internationalise its client book under the leadership of Rory Tapner, head of RBS's wealth division, who joined in 2010 having previously worked at UBS .

Coutts' expansion efforts have focused on Asia, eastern Europe and the Middle East while it announced earlier this year it planned to sell its Latin America, Caribbean and African business to Canada's RBC Wealth Management.

Sue will report to Nick Pollard, chief executive for Coutts Asia and Ian Ewart, Head of Product, Services and Marketing at the bank.

"We have an ambitious growth agenda in Asia and I am confident that Ken's breadth of expertise and market knowledge will greatly benefit our clients," Ewart said.

Sue has worked in banking and financial services in Asia for 26 years, Coutts said.

His appointment follows three hires in April to the Asian products and services team - Edouard Hoepffner, head of new product development, Elaine Ngim and Kieran Calder who joined as head of fixed income and head of equities respectively.