LONDON, March 26 Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) regulator has fined Coutts - the exclusive
private bank owned by Royal Bank of Scotland - 8.75
million pounds ($13.9 million) for failings in its anti-money
laundering controls systems.
In October 2010, the FSA visited Coutts as part of its
thematic review into banks' management of high money-laundering
risk situations.
Following that visit, the FSA's investigation identified
that Coutts did not apply robust controls when starting
relationships with high risk customers and did not consistently
apply appropriate monitoring in that area.
"Coutts' failings were significant, widespread and
unacceptable. Its conduct fell well below the standards we
expect and the size of the financial penalty demonstrates how
seriously we view its failures," said Tracey McDermott, acting
director of enforcement and financial crime, at the FSA.
Coutts, which was founded by Thomas Coutts in the 18th
century, is one of Britain's best-known private banks. Its
clients have included Queen Elizabeth II, sports stars and pop
idols.