LONDON Dec 15 London-based private bank Coutts & Co has lost one of its most senior bankers less than two months after an October management reshuffle saw him moved from an international to a British-focused role.

James Fleming, former head of international private banking who was recently moved to lead the UK Entrepreneurs and Landowners client group, has left to take up a new position elsewhere, he confirmed to Reuters by email.

Fleming, who had led the bank's growth strategy for the Middle East, would not reveal details of the new position but a spokesperson at Coutts confirmed on Thursday he had left the bank.

Coutts, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, and one of Britain's best known private banking brands, has counted Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, sports stars, pop idols, financiers and National Lottery winners among its clients.

It recently embarked on a drive to make its business more international as part of a shake-up driven by Rory Tapner, head of RBS' wealth division, who joined from UBS last year.

The bank plans to rebalance its mix of customers away from the home British market of Coutts, reducing the proportion of British clients from about 60 percent to about 40 percent.

In April, Coutts recruited Alex Classen, a former head of private wealth for Europe and the Middle East at Morgan Stanley to run its international arm.