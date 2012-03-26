* FSA finds "significant and widespread" failings
* Coutts dealt inadequately with "politically exposed
persons"
* Latest fine follows 6.3 mln stg penalty in November
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 26 Coutts, best known as banker to
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was fined 8.75 million pounds ($14
million) for "significant and widespread" failings in its money
laundering controls, its second penalty for financial
trangressions in four months.
Britain's financial watchdog said Coutts had dealt
inadequately with a type of clientele known as "politically
exposed persons" - people whose prominent position in public
life might have made them vulnerable to corruption.
"Coutts' failings were significant, widespread and
unacceptable," Tracey McDermott, acting director of enforcement
and financial crime at the Financial Services Authority (FSA),
said in a statement on Monday.
"Its conduct fell well below the standards we expect and the
size of the financial penalty demonstrates how seriously we view
its failures."
The FSA had previously fined Coutts, owned by Royal Bank of
Scotland, 6.3 million pounds in November for failings
related to the sale of a fund product during the run-up to the
2008 financial crisis.
The latest fine comes after the FSA visited Coutts in
October 2010 as part of a review into banks' management of
high-risk money-laundering situations.
The FSA found Coutts did not apply robust controls when
starting relationships with high-risk customers and did not
consistently apply an appropriate level of monitoring.
It gave no further details and did not indicate if any
particular customers were a cause for concern.
CLIENT LIST
Coutts, which was founded by Thomas Coutts in the 18th
century, is one of Britain's best-known private banks and boasts
a client list which has included sports people and pop stars as
well as the British monarch.
The FSA said Coutts had started improving its anti
money-laundering systems and had agreed to settle at an early
stage with the regulator over the fine. If it had not done so,
Coutts would have been fined 12.5 million pounds.
Richard Yoxon, managing director at Brand Finance - a
consultancy which assesses the value of various corporate brands
- said Coutts' clientele would likely be disappointed by the
latest fine, but added that steps taken by Coutts to improve its
systems could help reassure concerned customers.
"No doubt the bank's high profile, wealthy patrons will be
concerned and disappointed by news of today's FSA fine for
failure to implement adequate money laundering controls," said
Yoxon.
"Certainly this news will prompt current and potential
customers to reassess their relationship with the bank, but only
time will tell if the Coutts brand will suffer any lasting
damage. Coutts' response to the fine will determine the longer
term impact on brand," he added.
"The bank's statement that they remain committed to
preventing any future failings may be enough to provide
concerned customers with assurance than the bank can still be
trusted with their financial affairs."
Coutts last week sold its Latin American, Caribbean and
African private banking arms to Royal Bank of Canada as
part of its strategy to focus more on its key markets such as
the UK, Switzerland, Russia, the Middle East and Asia.