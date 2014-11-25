MILAN Nov 25 Intesa SanPaolo is
interested in buying Coutts International, the wealth management
arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, a source close to the
matter said as Italy's biggest retail lender seeks to expand
into private banking.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed a
weekend report in the Financial Times, adding that Intesa wanted
to grow its asset management business for the wealthy in
Switzerland, Asia and the United States as well as Britain.
Royal Bank of Scotland put up for sale the international arm
of Coutts, founded in the 18th century and best known as banker
to Queen Elizabeth, in August. One source said back then that
the deal could net as much as $1 billion.
Flush with 16 billion euros ($20 billion) of excess capital
and with interest rates at record lows, Intesa - like other
Italian banks - is looking to boost profits by expanding in high
commission-earning wealth management.
In Italy, it is looking at small private bank Cesare Ponti,
owned by troubled lender Carige, although there have
been no contacts so far, the source said.
Intesa Sanpaolo has offices in London and estimates that
potential Italian clients in Britain number around 400,000.
Besides Britain, Coutts has operations in Switzerland, Abu
Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Singapore and Hong Kong.
A second source close to the situation said Coutts was in
the process of sending out an information memorandum to
potential buyers and expected first round bids before the end of
the year.
The UK-based bank recently hired Goldman Sachs to
seek buyers for Coutts. Julius Baer, the Swiss private
bank, expressed interest in September.
(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro)
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in London; editing by
Alexander Smith and Susan Thomas)