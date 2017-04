Nov 3 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings , a provider of healthcare diagnostic services, said it would buy contract research company Covance Inc for about $6.1 billion in cash and stock.

Covance shareholders will receive $75.76 in cash and 0.2686 LabCorp shares for each share held.

The offer of $105.12 per share, based on LabCorp's Friday closing price, represents a premium of 32 percent. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)