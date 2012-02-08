BRIEF-Dongxing Securities to issue 2.4 bln yuan bonds
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 8 Renewable energy company Covanta Holding Corp's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales of recycled metals.
The company, which converts waste to energy, forecast 2012 adjusted earnings of 55 cents to 65 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Covanta owns and operates energy-from-waste facilities, which convert municipal solid waste into renewable energy, as well as power generation projects.
For the quarter, net income attributable to Covanta shareholders rose to $26 million, or 19 cents a share, from $23 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $430 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 23 cents a share, on revenue of $418 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Morristown, New Jersey-based Covanta's shares closed at $14.58 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds