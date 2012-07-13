LONDON, July 13 The five month takeover battle
between oil major Shell and Thai firm PTT Exploration &
Production for explorer Cove Energy could be
thrashed out in an auction process, under a ruling by Britain's
Takeover Panel.
As the two-horse race enters its final stages, the
acquisitions regulator said on Friday that if a competitive
situation still exists on July 16 then an auction process would
be put into play.
Shell and PTT have been vying to buy Cove because of its
stake in huge gas fields discovered off the coast of Mozambique
in East Africa, a region tipped to become one of the world's
largest gas exporters.
Shell's current $1.8 billion bid was trumped by PTT's bid in
May.
With the end of the offer period approaching and in a
situation which the Takeover Panel deems to be competitive -
with neither side having submitted a final offer - the Panel can
decide to push the parties into an auction procedure.
These situations are rare with the last one occurring in
2008.
Cove shares have consistently traded above the level of
PTT's $1.9 billion, 240 pence per share offer as investors have
betted a higher bid from Shell would materialise. They closed at
274 pence on Thursday.