* Cove backs Thai group PTT's bid of 240 pence a share
* Cove had previously backed Shell's 220 pence a share bid
* Cove shares jump above PTT's bid, signalling hopes for
more
* Shell, Mozambique silent on their next moves
By Tom Bergin and Sarah Young
LONDON, May 23 The takeover battle for Cove
Energy looks set to run after Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production trumped Royal Dutch Shell
with a $1.9 billion offer, underscoring interest in new
east African gas finds.
Shares in Mozambique-focused Cove jumped as much as 12
percent to 250.5 pence on Wednesday, above PTT's offer of 240
pence a share and signalling investors expect Shell to come back
with a higher bid.
Shell could counterbid as much as 300 pence a share, and
still stay within the range of prices others have paid for
international oil and gas assets in recent years, said Stuart
Joyner, oil analyst at Investec.
"Clearly the game is not yet over," analysts at Singer
Capital Markets said in a research note.
East Africa is set to become one of the world's largest gas
exporters, executives operating in the region believe, after a
string of major discoveries across Mozambique and Tanzania. That
has fuelled speculation of a wave of takeover deals involving
companies active there.
Cove has an 8.5 percent stake in massive gas finds offshore
northern Mozambique. Project leader Anadarko Petroleum
plans to build large plants to freeze the gas to liquefied
natural gas (LNG) for export in ships.
PTT sees Cove as an opportunity to secure energy resources
to help power Thailand's economy. Shell hopes Cove will be a
springboard to a major presence in east Africa.
Cove management said hours before of a deadline for
investors to accept Shell's bid that it had switched to back an
improved 1.22-billion-pound ($1.9 billion) offer from PTT.
It had previously supported Shell's offer, which followed a
PTT bid that trumped Shell's opening salvo in February.
An official within Mozambique's minerals ministry told
Reuters the government would prefer a company with LNG
expertise, but did not say whether it would block PTT's bid on
the basis it had not previously built an LNG export plant.
Investors say this is now the biggest risk facing the deal.
"We're all exposed to the Mozambique government risk now,"
said one hedge fund manager holding Cove stock.
Nonetheless, many investors doubt Mozambique will block PTT,
and force them to accept the lower Shell bid.
"We will keep our position in Cove for now on the
anticipation that Shell might come back with an even higher
offer," said Anne-Sophie D'Andlau, co-founder of Paris-based
hedge fund firm CIAM.
Anglo-Dutch group Shell, Europe's biggest oil company by
market capitalisation, declined to comment.
PTT shares tumbled following news of its higher bid, while
Shell's were down in line with the UK market.
CONSOLIDATION SEEN
The latest wave of exploration in Kenya, Tanzania and
Mozambique in recent years was led by smaller explorers
including London-listed Ophir Energy, Aminex and Wentworth
Resources and Toronto-listed Africa Oil.
Industry executives say they expect a burst of consolidation
as larger companies such as Norway's Statoil, Britain's BG Group
and U.S.-based ExxonMobil, which have entered the region more
recently, snap up smaller players.
Shell has already said it would like to add other
acquisitions to Cove's Mozambique interest. If it is successful
in buying Cove, it is expected to bid for a share of a
neighbouring block that Italy's Eni said it planned to sell.
These ambitious plans means Shell is not expected to walk
away from Cove without a fight.
"Whilst it is not in Shell's corporate culture to get into
lengthy bidding wars, given the strategic nature of the asset,
they may come back with a yet higher bid," said Westhouse
Security analysts.
Yet analysts said Shell would likely try and lobby the
Mozambique government to back its bid rather than enter a
counter-bid immediately.
Whoever buys Cove will have to pay a capital gains tax to
Mozambique, which Shell has estimated at around $200 million,
pushing the value of PTT's bid above $2 billion.
Cove will also owe Shell a 11.1 million pound break fee
under the terms of the deal agreed in April.
Three sources close to the process said around 70 percent of
Cove shares were in the hands of risk arbitrage hedge funds,
whose strategy is to squeeze every last penny out of a takeover
situation.