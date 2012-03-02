* Cove says seeking clarity from Mozambique on tax issue
By Sarah Young
LONDON, MARCH 2 Bid target Cove Energy
said it was seeking clarity from Mozambique on a
possible levy related to the sale of the British gas explorer,
raising the prospect of a tax battle and potential delay to the
$1.8 billion deal.
Cove, which owns a stake in a huge gas discovery off the
coast of Mozambique and put itself up for sale in January, is
facing uncertainty over tax issues after Mozambique said it
wanted to introduce capital gains tax on the sale of the
company.
Shares in Cove tumbled 10.8 percent to 201.5 pence at 1014
GMT, below the 220-pence-per-share, or $1.8 billion, offer
planned by Thai state oil firm PPT and oil major
Shell's 195 pence proposed bid.
"It potentially could delay, derail the whole process in a
worst-case scenario. There's plenty of industry appetite for
this asset, I've no doubt that it'll get sold to someone or
other, but it's just at what level and when will it happen given
these uncertainties," Mirabaud Securities analyst Tim
Hurst-Brown said.
Cove, at the centre of a bidding war after approaches from
Shell and PTT and with an Indian consortium considering joining
the fray, said in a statement on Friday that the sale process
was ongoing and added that the company was seeking clarity on
the possibility of a tax charge which might be levied by
Mozambique.
In a similar transaction in an African country with newly
discovered hydrocarbon deposits in 2010, British firm Heritage
Oil sold its stakes in oil fields in Uganda for $1.45
billion to Tullow Oil.
Uganda then levied $404 million in capital gains tax on the
deal, a charge disputed by Heritage which argued that there was
no tax due. The dispute delayed completion of the deal and an
arbitration process in London between Uganda and Heritage is
ongoing.
"Although impossible to determine the full effect until a
headline figure is known, with the parallels to Heritage Oil's
2010 Ugandan asset disposal we regard this as a potentially
significant development in a (thus far) fairy-tale story," said
the analyst.
Some oil and gas firms have tax stabilisation clauses
written into their agreements with the host country which
prohibit governments later applying new taxes.
A spokesman for Cove declined to comment on whether the
firm's production sharing contract included such a clause. If it
does, however, the company could take the Maputo government to
international arbitration if it sought to levy a new capital
gains tax.
Minerals Minister Esperanca Bias on Thursday told
journalists that the government of the south eastern African
country wants to introduce a capital gains tax on the sale to
benefit from a transaction linked to its own resources.
The country has in recent years become a target for
resource-hungry investors due to its vast reserves of coking
coal and the major gas discoveries off its shores.