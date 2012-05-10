LONDON May 10 Shell moved a step
closer to acquiring Cove Energy after Mozambique gave
the deal the green light, removing one of the conditions of a
takeover which will see the oil major access East Africa's huge
gas reserves.
British oil explorer Cove said on Thursday that it received
written confirmation from Mozambique's government consenting to
Shell's $1.8 billion offer for the company, echoing an
announcement by Shell on Wednesday.
Consent from Mozambique puts Shell in pole position to
secure Cove by removing a key condition of the deal and putting
any new bidder for the explorer on the backfoot as it would
likely have to also gain the country's approval.
There had been hopes that a takeover battle would emerge for
Cove after a rival suitor, Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production, refused to rule out making an offer when
Shell launched its latest bid in April.
Industry interest in Mozambique, where Cove owns an 8.5
percent stake in a huge gas field, has intensified in recent
years as previously little-explored East Africa is tipped to
become a major natural gas producing region.
Analysts said in April that Shell's expertise in developing
gas fields would likely mean Mozambique would give the oil major
its blessing, helping Shell to be seen by Cove as a preferred
buyer.
Shares in Cove closed at 222.75 pence on Wednesday, slightly
above Shell's offer price of 220 pence per share, and valuing
the firm at around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.77 billion).