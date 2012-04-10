* Will be subject to Mozambique corp tax on capital gain from sale

* Tax rate of 12.8 pct to be applied to any taxable capital gains

* Says talks with possible suitors are ongoing

LONDON, April 10 Bid target Cove Energy said it will be subject to corporate income taxes in Mozambique on capital gains arising from the sale of its assets in the country.

The company, which owns a stake in a huge gas discovery off the coast of Mozambique and put itself up for sale in January, said on Tuesday a tax rate of 12.8 percent would be applied to any taxable capital gains.

It added it was still in talks with possible suitors.

Cove, at the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell and PTT and with an Indian consortium considering joining the fray, had been facing uncertainty over tax issues after Mozambique said it wanted to introduce capital gains tax on the sale of the company.

Analysts had said the uncertainty could potentially delay or even derail the sale process.

Shares in the company closed at 210.25 pence on Thursday in London, valuing the business at just over 1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion).