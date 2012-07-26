LONDON, July 26 Thai oil firm PTT Exploration &
Production moved a step closer to finalising its $1.9
billion takeover of Cove Energy after securing
acceptances for its offer from 72 percent of shareholders in the
Mozambique-focused gas firm.
PTT, which in May set a minimum level for acceptances of 90
percent, said it would extend its offer again, giving
shareholders until July 31 to accept it.
Rival suitor Shell left PTT in pole position to
acquire Cove after ruling out raising its bid to match PTT's
higher offer earlier in July, bringing to a close a five month
bidding war.
PTT and Shell had been battling to buy Cove, attracted by
the company's position in huge gas fields discovered off the
coast of Mozambique which look set to transform the east African
country into a major supplier of energy to Asia.
The takeover of Cove will help state-controlled PTT ramp up
production as part of its mission to boost energy supplies for
Thailand, which uses natural gas to generate 70 percent of its
electricity.