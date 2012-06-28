* Shell extends deadline for shareholder acceptances to July
11
* Cove shares continue to trade 10 percent above PTT's offer
price
* Analyst says still expects Shell to return with higher bid
* Shell has until July 17 to launch higher offer
LONDON, June 28 Oil major Shell again
extended a deadline for Cove Energy shareholders to
accept its $1.8 billion takeover offer, leaving the way open to
trump a higher bid from rival Thai group PTT Exploration and
Production.
The two suitors have been battling to buy Cove since
February, attracted by the company's position in huge gas fields
discovered off the coast of Mozambique which look set to
transform the East African country into a major supplier of
energy to Asia.
Shell said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for
Cove shareholders to accept its bid for a third time to July 11,
following PTT's move on Monday to extend to July 6 the cut-off
date for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer.
Investors are still betting that Shell, keen to establish a
presence in the world's next biggest gas frontier in East
Africa, will raise its offer for Cove.
Cove shares, up 0.4 percent to 264.8 pence at 1137 GMT, have
consistently traded around 10 percent above PTT's 240 pence per
share offer since it was launched in May, and acceptance levels
for both offers are low, at 0.25 percent for PTT and 3.5 percent
for Shell.
Under British takeover rules, Shell has until July 17 to
launch a higher offer.
Investec analyst Stuart Joyner said Shell was likely to
raise its offer. The further extension of the offer was
expected, given the timetable.
"Why fold and why raise when you've got another three weeks?
I'd have been very surprised at any other outcome. As with all
these things, why not wait until as late as possible? The reason
being, is that gives your opponent the least ability to
respond," he said.
Up to 100 trillion cubic feet of gas - enough to supply
Germany, Britain, France and Italy for a decade - have been
discovered off the coast of Mozambique in the last two years
with forecasts that $50 billion could flow into the country to
help develop the resources to turn the country into a gas
exporter to energy-hungry Asia.